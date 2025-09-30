Income Financial At-The-Market Equity Program Renewed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust (the“Trust”) announces it has renewed its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Trust to issue trust units (the“Units”) of the Trust to the public from time to time at the Trust's discretion, effective until October 29, 2027 unless terminated prior to such date by the Trust. Any Units sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Units through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 29, 2025 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the“Agent”).

Sales of Units will be made by way of“at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Units in Canada. Since the Units will be distributed at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, the price may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 29, 2025 to the Trust's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 26, 2025. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be $20,000,000. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR+ at .

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Trust's sole discretion. The Trust intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Trust, subject to the investment restrictions of the Trust.

The Trust invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian and U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

