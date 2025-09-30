Bousquet Drilling Demonstrates Down Dip Potential At Paquin
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au (g/t)
|BO-25-41
|67
|68.2
|1.20
|0.58
|BO-25-41
|182.3
|187.2
|4.90
|2.16
|BO-25-41
|191.7
|192.4
|0.70
|3.00
|BO-25-41
|204
|205.3
|1.30
|2.25
|BO-25-42
|87
|88
|1.00
|0.57
|BO-25-42
|176
|176.5
|0.50
|0.55
|BO-25-42
|216.5
|218
|1.50
|0.68
|BO-25-43
|190
|192.6
|2.60
|3.13
|BO-25-43
|195
|196.5
|1.50
|0.60
|BO-25-43
|207
|208
|1.00
|0.65
|BO-25-43
|210
|211
|1.00
|4.43
|BO-25-44
|99.6
|101
|1.40
|1.42
|BO-25-44
|219
|220
|1.00
|6.33
|BO-25-44
|251.1
|252
|0.90
|2.04
Table 2 : Drilling collar locations, Bousquet Project. Note that hole BO-23-30 was drilled in 2023
|Hole
|Prospect
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|188
|-55
|336
|676528
|5343882
|324
|BO-25-28
|Paquin
|205
|-45
|252
|676568
|5343839
|322
|BO-25-29
|Paquin
|195
|-55
|300
|676496
|5343909
|324
|BO-25-31
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|87
|676115
|5343741
|336
|BO-25-32
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676092
|5343758
|334
|BO-25-33
|Amadee
|210
|-45
|102
|676092
|5343758
|334
|BO-25-34
|Amadee
|210
|-45
|102
|676038
|5343774
|336
|BO-25-35
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676038
|5343774
|336
|BO-25-36
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|90
|676157
|5343734
|334
|BO-25-37
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|222
|676152
|5343793
|340
|BO-25-38
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676202
|5343726
|324
|BO-25-39
|Decoeur Ext.
|180
|-60
|207
|675423
|5343350
|308
|BO-25-40
|Decoeur
|220
|-55
|408
|675089
|5343598
|320
|BO-25-41
|Paquin
|187
|-51
|225
|676496
|5343909
|324
|BO-25-42
|Paquin
|150
|-52
|222
|676495
|5343909
|325
|BO-25-43
|Paquin
|210
|-45
|234
|676551
|5343907
|324
|BO-25-44
|Paquin
|210
|-45
|252
|676796
|5343897
|323
|BO-25-45
|Paquin
|210
|-45
|273
|676601
|5343677
|321
|BO-25-46
|VLF
|210
|-45
|252
|676551
|5343589
|321
|BO-25-47
|VLF
|210
|-45
|264
|676501
|5343503
|320
|BO-25-48
|VLF
|210
|-45
|312
|676793
|5343508
|311
|BO-25-49
|VLF
|210
|-50
|252
|676843
|5343595
|311
|BO-25-50
|Decoeur Ext.
|180
|-60
|162
|675641
|5343263
|316
|BO-25-51
|Decoeur Ext.
|180
|-60
|174
|675838
|5343286
|310
|BO-25-52
|CB-1
|153
|-45
|201
|677036
|5344273
|338
|BO-25-53
|CB-1
|343
|-45
|252
|677036
|5344273
|338
|BO-25-54
|CB-1
|155
|-48
|357
|677011
|5344327
|340
|BO-25-55
|CB-1
|156
|-45
|330
|676898
|5344358
|339
|BO-25-56
|CB-1
|156
|-45
|300
|677092
|5344409
|339
|BO-25-57
|Paquin
|211
|-50
|204
|676625
|5343718
|321
|BO-25-58
|Paquin
|210
|-50
|201
|676674
|5343705
|321
|BO-25-59
|Paquin
|210
|-50
|204
|676575
|5343732
|324
QAQC
The NQ drilling program was implanted and run by Explo-Logik in Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill core was split with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Mississauga, and prepared in their facility in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples are processed by fire assays on 50 gr with atomic absorption finish and by "four acids digestion" with ICP-OES finish, respectively, for gold base metals and pathfinder elements. Some veins samples are processed by metallic screen procedure to y assay separately coarse fraction with a cut at 106 μm and using 1kg sample preparation. Samples preparation duplicates, varied standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.
Qualified person.
This press release was read and approved by Martin Demers P.Geo, Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
Private Placement
The Company also wishes to clarify in connection with the announcement of September 16, 2025 that the proceeds from the sale of the FT Units ("The Offering") will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes."
All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day ending on January 10, 2026. The placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Bullion Gold Resources
Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Langlade and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit .
For further information, please contact:
Guy Morissette
President and CEO
...
Other Information
The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment