Bousquet Drilling Demonstrates Down Dip Potential At Paquin

The current drilling program at the Bousquet Project is complete, with 32 diamond holes drilled for a total of 7,083 metres The Olympio geology team will process the outstanding core and model the results to plan the next phase of drilling Fifteen diamond drill holes remain to be logged and sampled for the Paquin, Paquin South, Decoeur East and CB1 prospects, with results to be announced as they become available

Assays received for a further 4 holes at the Paquin Prospect included high-grade gold intersections such as:



4.9m @ 2.16 g/t Au (BO-25-41)



2.6m @ 3.13 g/t Au (BO-25-43) 1.0m @ 6.33 g/t Au (BO-25-44)

These continue to build on the previously reported results from holes BO-25-27 and BO-25-28:



5.4m @ 7.60 g/t Au, including

2.9m @ 10.27 g/t Au (BO-25-27)

7.9m @ 6.20 g/t Au, and

1.5m @ 54.20 g/t Au (BO-25-28) The Paquin Prospect is part of the Bousquet Project located on the Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mineralization. Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines - Agnico Eagle's La Ronde and IAMGOLD's Westwood. Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented: "Olympio's first drilling program at Bousquet was significantly expanded from our originally planned 2,500m to over 7,000m in order to test a number of exciting targets in an area of more than 3km strike along the Cadillac Break. These results give us confidence that Paquin will continue to grow as we explore the down dip potential, and we have assay results for another 15 holes still to come. "Our maiden drilling program concentrated on the known mineralised areas south of the Cadillac Break. There remains a significant unexplored area to the north, and we are working on generating some exciting targets in that area to be included in the next phase of drilling. We are continuing to grow the Bousquet Gold Project and believe it has significant potential upside to come." Link to Figure 1 Link to Figure 2 Results from holes BO-25-41, BO-25-42, BO-25-43 and BO-25-44 have been received, with significant intercepts such as 4.9m @ 2.16 g/t Au from 182m (BO-25-41), 2.6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 190m (BO-25-43) and 1.0m @ 6.33 g/t Au from 219m (BO-25-44) (Table 1, Figure 1). These drillholes provide critical structural data on mineralised veins which demonstrate significant down dip potential over 200m from BO-25-41 to BO-25-43, and the potential for further gold mineralization between the Paquin and Paquin Deeps targets (Figure 3). Link to Figure 3 The Paquin prospect now extends over 360m along strike and is open along strike both to the west towards the Amadee prospect and to the east and down dip towards Paquin Deeps. Previously announced shallow gold mineralization at the Amadee prospect (see announcement 12th August 2025) has indicated a 1.2km strike extent of Paquin and Amadee combined (Figure 1). "We are very satisfied with the work carried out to date by our partner Olympio Metals. The recent results (2025) clearly demonstrate the full potential of the main gold zones. The upcoming drilling work will help to consolidate an economic gold resource on the surface. The presence of mining infrastructure located in the immediate vicinity of Bousquet is also a major asset for the future," emphasized Guy Morissette, CEO of Bullion Gold Resources. Olympio Metals reviewed historical VLF EM (Very Low Frequency Electro Magnetic) data which further supports the potential structural continuity between the Paquin and Amadee prospects (Figure 4). VLF is a passive EM surveying technique that is well suited to detecting linear conductors. A ground-based VLF survey was conducted over the Bousquet Project in 19864. Figure 4 illustrates that VLF detects established structures such as the North Bousquet Fault very effectively. The structures are inferred to host disseminated sulphides and/or graphitic schists which produce an EM response. The VLF data reveals an extensive, continuous linear feature that is largely coincident with the Paquin and Amadee mineralization defined to date. The VLF anomaly strongly supports continuity of the structure between Paquin and Amadee over 1.2km and suggests it continues to the west and east. Analysis and modelling of results from the completed drilling program at Bousquet will be ongoing through the December quarter. Results from 15 diamond holes across 4 target areas remain outstanding and will be received in the coming months. Analysis of regional datasets is ongoing, with potential new regional targets emerging. Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project. Table 1 : Downhole significant gold intersections from recent Paquin drilling at 0.5 g/t Au cut-off

Hole ID From To Interval Au (g/t) BO-25-41 67 68.2 1.20 0.58 BO-25-41 182.3 187.2 4.90 2.16 BO-25-41 191.7 192.4 0.70 3.00 BO-25-41 204 205.3 1.30 2.25 BO-25-42 87 88 1.00 0.57 BO-25-42 176 176.5 0.50 0.55 BO-25-42 216.5 218 1.50 0.68 BO-25-43 190 192.6 2.60 3.13 BO-25-43 195 196.5 1.50 0.60 BO-25-43 207 208 1.00 0.65 BO-25-43 210 211 1.00 4.43 BO-25-44 99.6 101 1.40 1.42 BO-25-44 219 220 1.00 6.33 BO-25-44 251.1 252 0.90 2.04

Table 2 : Drilling collar locations, Bousquet Project. Note that hole BO-23-30 was drilled in 2023

Hole Prospect Azimuth Dip Length Easting Northing Elevation BO-25-27 Paquin 188 -55 336 676528 5343882 324 BO-25-28 Paquin 205 -45 252 676568 5343839 322 BO-25-29 Paquin 195 -55 300 676496 5343909 324 BO-25-31 Amadee 220 -45 87 676115 5343741 336 BO-25-32 Amadee 230 -45 102 676092 5343758 334 BO-25-33 Amadee 210 -45 102 676092 5343758 334 BO-25-34 Amadee 210 -45 102 676038 5343774 336 BO-25-35 Amadee 230 -45 102 676038 5343774 336 BO-25-36 Amadee 220 -45 90 676157 5343734 334 BO-25-37 Amadee 220 -45 222 676152 5343793 340 BO-25-38 Amadee 230 -45 102 676202 5343726 324 BO-25-39 Decoeur Ext. 180 -60 207 675423 5343350 308 BO-25-40 Decoeur 220 -55 408 675089 5343598 320 BO-25-41 Paquin 187 -51 225 676496 5343909 324 BO-25-42 Paquin 150 -52 222 676495 5343909 325 BO-25-43 Paquin 210 -45 234 676551 5343907 324 BO-25-44 Paquin 210 -45 252 676796 5343897 323 BO-25-45 Paquin 210 -45 273 676601 5343677 321 BO-25-46 VLF 210 -45 252 676551 5343589 321 BO-25-47 VLF 210 -45 264 676501 5343503 320 BO-25-48 VLF 210 -45 312 676793 5343508 311 BO-25-49 VLF 210 -50 252 676843 5343595 311 BO-25-50 Decoeur Ext. 180 -60 162 675641 5343263 316 BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 180 -60 174 675838 5343286 310 BO-25-52 CB-1 153 -45 201 677036 5344273 338 BO-25-53 CB-1 343 -45 252 677036 5344273 338 BO-25-54 CB-1 155 -48 357 677011 5344327 340 BO-25-55 CB-1 156 -45 330 676898 5344358 339 BO-25-56 CB-1 156 -45 300 677092 5344409 339 BO-25-57 Paquin 211 -50 204 676625 5343718 321 BO-25-58 Paquin 210 -50 201 676674 5343705 321 BO-25-59 Paquin 210 -50 204 676575 5343732 324

QAQC

The NQ drilling program was implanted and run by Explo-Logik in Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill core was split with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Mississauga, and prepared in their facility in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples are processed by fire assays on 50 gr with atomic absorption finish and by "four acids digestion" with ICP-OES finish, respectively, for gold base metals and pathfinder elements. Some veins samples are processed by metallic screen procedure to y assay separately coarse fraction with a cut at 106 μm and using 1kg sample preparation. Samples preparation duplicates, varied standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified person.

This press release was read and approved by Martin Demers P.Geo, Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Private Placement

The Company also wishes to clarify in connection with the announcement of September 16, 2025 that the proceeds from the sale of the FT Units ("The Offering") will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes."

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day ending on January 10, 2026. The placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Langlade and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Guy Morissette

President and CEO

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

