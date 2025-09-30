HMP Global's SMASH 2025 Welcomes Record-Breaking 500+ Senior Living Leaders For Premier Sales And Marketing Summit

EINPresswire/ -- Senior living leaders from across the country will gather at the 2025 Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit (SMASH), the industry’s premier sales and marketing meeting, October 20–22 at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. This year’s summit breaks attendance records with more than 500 senior living providers participating in three days of education, networking, and solution-driven programming.

SMASH (Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit) is the leading annual conference dedicated to advancing senior living sales and marketing strategies. Presented by HMP Global, the event equips teams with the tools to generate leads, boost occupancy, and achieve sustainable growth in today’s competitive senior housing market.

Key Benefits of Attending

• Harness the Power of AI: Learn how digital technologies and AI-enabled tools are redefining family decision-making and referral patterns.

• Expert Keynotes: Presentations from Melissa Fritz, Brooke Sellas, and Matt Paxton will challenge traditional approaches and inspire new strategies.

• Three sessions that dive into “younger senior” and super ager consumer data. Presenters include Gina Baik from AOL, Kyle Gardner from NIC MAP Vision, Ellyn Thorson, Gannett Media Solutions, and David Cravit from Super Aging News.

• Destination Experience: The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa offers a dynamic setting with premier accommodations and conference amenities.

Audience:

o C-Suite Leaders: CEOs, COOs, CMOs, CROs

o EVPs, SVPs, VPs, Directors of Sales, Marketing, Advertising

o Chief Strategy Officers

o Corporate and Business Development Leaders

o Digital Marketing and Technology Executives

o Sales and Marketing Representatives across senior living sectors

Expert Perspective

“The plot twist of my story came with a single call from my mom,” said Melissa Fritz, Creator and Executive Producer of Inside Senior Living. “That moment I opened my eyes to the reality of what families face in navigating senior living while in a crisis—and ultimately inspired me to create a national TV series.”

Featured Keynote Sessions

• “Plot Twist: How Stories Drive Success”

Melissa Fritz, Creator and Executive Producer of Inside Senior Living

Wednesday, October 22 | 8:15 AM – 9:15 AM

• “Beyond Content: Winning Customers Through Conversation”

Brooke Sellas, CEO, B Squared Media

Tuesday, October 21 | 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM

• “How Bold Narratives Drive Move-Ins, Momentum, and Meaning”

Matt Paxton, Founder of Clutter Cleaner; Author; TV Host

Monday, October 20 | 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Program Highlights

• Newcomer Only Welcome Orientation

Monday, October 20 | 8:00 AM–8:45 AM

Gain valuable insights from the vibrant SMASH community during this orientation series, allowing you to quickly acclimate, forge valuable connections, and engage in exceptional learning opportunities.

• Birds of a Feather — Providers Only

Monday, October 20 | 2:00 PM–2:45 PM

Connect with like-minded peers in a relaxed roundtable setting designed for brainstorming, sharing challenges, and sparking new ideas.

• SMASH BASH — Welcome Reception

Monday, October 20 | 5:45 PM–6:45 PM

Kick off the event with a lively reception where the SMASH community connects, relaxes, and creates lasting memories.

• Lunch ‘n’ Learn Roundtables

Tuesday, October 21 | 12:30 PM–2:00 PM

Participate in 20+ dynamic luncheon talks or choose open networking tables for informal idea-sharing.

• Cocktail Connections

Tuesday, October 21 | 5:00 PM–6:45 PM

Explore six hosted suites with drinks, food, and conversation — the perfect setting to strengthen connections before heading to dinner.

Event Details

• Summit Name: Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit (SMASH) 2025

• Dates: October 20–22, 2025

• Location: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, Nevada

• Website



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.