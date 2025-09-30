403
CPA Imaging Celebrates Resounding Success At Grand Opening Of Premier Concierge Imaging Center In Midtown Manhattan
EINPresswire/ -- Central Park Imaging (CPA Imaging) proudly announced the resounding success of its Grand Opening celebration, held on Thursday, September 25th, at its state-of-the-art concierge medical imaging center in Midtown Manhattan.
The event was attended by a distinguished group of physicians, radiologists, academicians, business leaders, and members of the media. Guests enjoyed an evening of meaningful conversations, new connections, and guided tours of the cutting-edge facility, where they experienced CPA Imaging’s commitment to advancing patient-centered care through innovation, accessibility, and excellence.
“We were delighted to see so many members of the medical community and beyond come together to celebrate this milestone with us,” said Dr. Vikram Sobti, the Medical Director at CPA Imaging. “The enthusiasm and support we received reaffirm our mission to deliver concierge-level medical imaging with a focus on comfort, trust, and state-of-the-art technology.”
Those who were unable to attend the grand opening are warmly invited to schedule a personalized tour of the facility with Operations Manager Fabiola Elezi. Appointments can be reserved directly through her LinkedIn profile or email her at ...
CPA Imaging looks forward to serving patients and the broader community by setting a new standard in concierge medical imaging in New York City.
About CPA Imaging:
Central Park Imaging (CPA Imaging) is a premier concierge medical imaging center located in Midtown Manhattan. Dedicated to providing patients with personalized, accessible, and state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services, CPA Imaging combines advanced technology with compassionate care to deliver an unparalleled experience.
Media Contact:
Fabiola Elezi
Operations & Partnerships
CPA Imaging
Phone: 2123637315
Email: ...
Website:
