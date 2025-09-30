Shahid Afridi Calls For Mohsin Naqvi To Leave One Post -- PCB Or Federal Ministry
According to a report, maverick all-rounder Shahid Afridi has raised this demand for Mohsin Naqvi to quit one post following a hiccup in the Asia Cup on Sunday. To add to his problems, Naqvi is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), having taken over after India's Jay Shah moved to the ICC.
Although Pakistan finished as runner-up in the regional event, the fact that they were embarrassed by India thrice in the Asia Cup has resulted in critics lashing out at the team's poor batting and PCB's lack of vision. Naqvi is now facing scrutiny over his handling of the board, according to a report by Telecom Asia Sport on Tuesday.
“My request or advice to Naqvi Saheb is that you have two very important posts, and they are big jobs and need time,” Afridi said in response to a question.“PCB is totally different from the interior ministry, so it must be kept separate.”
According to the report, Afridi said a decision should be imminent.“It would be a big decision and should be taken as soon as possible. Pakistan cricket needs special attention and time,” Afridi told
Afridi said Naqvi's advisers are not reliable.“Naqvi cannot rely totally on advisers. These advisers are taking him nowhere, and he himself says that he doesn't know much about cricket.”
Afridi said Naqvi needs good advisers who know about the game.“He (Naqvi) needs to appoint good and competent advisers who know about the game.“
The report said that Afridi has been vocal about Naqvi's dual posts, but his calls have not been heeded. Sources said he also told the country's strong army chief to advise Naqvi to leave one post and concentrate on the other.
