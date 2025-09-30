3D Systems Elevates The Art Of Jewelry Making With Introduction Of MJP 300W Plus



New Surface EnhanceTM feature improves surface finishes to reduce polishing time and gold loss

New MultiJet Printing solution delivers over 30% improvements in speed with 50% less support material usage to reduce costs

Post-processing time reduced by up to 60% with break-away supports, accelerating time to final jewelry item

New cybersecurity features safeguard intellectual property, product quality, and business operations $1 billion 3D-printed precious metal jewelry market expected to grow to $3 billion by 2030



ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) introduced the MJP 300W Plus , the latest addition to its portfolio of end-to-end solutions for jewelry manufacturing. The most advanced and versatile of the Company's 3D wax printers provides jewelers of all sizes with the freedom to tackle a wide variety of manufacturing workflows with greater efficiency and the highest-quality results. The MJP 300W Plus prints extremely intricate wax patterns, which are used for the casting of precious metal jewelry. 3D printing eliminates the time, costs, and geometric constraints associated with the use of traditional tooling for pattern manufacture. Its combination of exceptional resolution and dissolvable, meltable supports enables precise surface quality, thus reducing the need for extensive finishing labor and costly polishing of the resulting precious metal castings. When the MJP 300W Plus is used in combination with 3D Systems' portfolio of VisiJet ® 100% wax material , producers of wax jewelry patterns-from high-volume manufacturers to custom jewelry makers-can achieve new designs, more efficiently and with much greater design freedom. This design freedom comes with lower manufacturing costs due to reduced loss of gold or other precious metals during final polishing.

Integral to the design of the MJP 300W Plus are enhancements to the print modes available in 3D Sprint ® . The printer includes three modes-High Resolution, Premium, and Standard-that are optimized for 30% productivity increases, 20% lower overall material usage, and improved surface finish enabled by the Company's proprietary Surface EnhanceTM feature, as compared to other available wax pattern solutions. The availability of three print modes offers improved flexibility in build planning for both day and night shifts to match the level of speed, geometric complexity, and surface quality required by all design styles.





High Resolution mode (QHD) maintains its functionality to deliver the highest level of quality and resolution (i.e., 2,400 dpi in X, 1,800 dpi in Y, 1,800 dpi in Z) at higher speed with 20% lower material consumption than other available systems.

The 8μm Premium Mode (ZHD) is ideal to efficiently produce high fidelity patterns with upward facing contours. Throughput is increased by more than 30% from the previous model. Standard Mode (XHD) provides the optimal blend of speed and quality to quickly deliver a larger number of patterns for high volume jewelry manufacturers. This mode enables 30% productivity improvements as compared to the MJP 300W.



To reduce product costs, 3D Systems' print process engineers have enabled the use of break-away supports that reduce required post-processing time by up to 60% and support material waste by up to 50%. This innovation reduces costs, improves throughput and minimizes environmental impact compared to current manufacturing methods.

The MJP 300W Plus is designed with data security in mind. All pattern design files are maintained locally as opposed to in the Cloud to protect valuable intellectual property. Additionally, this printer is designed to meet the requirements of a variety of Cybersecurity Standards that will take effect in 2027 in both the United States and Europe. As a result, jewelry manufacturers can be confident not only in the safety of their IP, but also in their business operations.

“Additive manufacturing gives artisans unprecedented creative freedom,” said Marty Johnson, vice president, product & technical fellow, 3D Systems.“The MJP 300W Plus empowers jewelry makers with a complete, integrated system-including materials, 3D printing technology, software, and built-in application expertise-that enhances productivity and ensures reliable, high-quality results. With this new solution, 3D Systems is demonstrating our commitment to giving our customers the tools they need to innovate, scale, and achieve agility with ease.”

3D Systems previewed the MJP 300W Plus to select customers, and it has already received positive feedback.“The precision and reliability of 3D Systems' new MJP 300W Plus jewelry printer has significantly advanced our production process and transformed how we design and produce custom pieces,” said Mustafa Cebeci, Cebeci Gold, solution partner of EMA Jewelry.“The MJP 300W Plus allows us to achieve complex geometries and fine details with faster printer speeds and reduced material waste-giving us higher efficiency and reduced costs.”

The MJP 300W Plus is currently available for ordering. Anyone who is attending the Istanbul Jewelry Show (October 1-4, 2025) and would like to learn more is invited to stop by 3D System's partner, Luka Teknik Malzeme Pazarlama Ltd.'s booth (5E30). For more information on 3D Systems' portfolio of end-to-end jewelry manufacturing solutions, please visit the company's website .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at .

Investor Contact: relations@3dsystems

Media Contact:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at