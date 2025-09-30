403
People Matters LLC 2025 to Bring Together 700+ Leaders in Mumbai to Reimagine Growth at the Intersection of Leadership, Learning & Culture
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Mumbai, 30th September 2025: People Matters, the leading community for HR and talent leaders in APAC, is set to host the Leadership, Learning & Culture (LLC) Conference 2025 on 8th October at The Westin Powai, Mumbai.
This yea’’s theme, “Lead With A Human Edge: Architecting Growth Through Collective Poten”ial,” responds to an urgent moment: organizations are grappling with technological disruption, shifting workforce dynamics, and the need to embed continuous capability-building into their culture. In this context, this one-day, high-impact forum will focus on how leadership, learning, and culture, once treated as separate functions, must now work in tandem as the most critical levers of resilience and growth.
Formerly known as the People Matters L&D Conference, the platform has evolved into People Matters Leadership, Learning & Culture Conference to reflect this broader mandate. The reimagined format will feature 700+ leaders, 40+ global speakers, and 25+ partners coming together for bold conversations, immersive sessions, and outcome-driven learning experiences.
Speakers include Andrew Bryant (Global Expert on Self-Leadership), who will address how leaders can build confidence in the AI era, alongside leaders such as Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani (Hiranandani Group & NAREDCO), Hemalakshmi Raju (Reliance Industries Limited), Madhavi Lall (Deutsche Bank), Dr. Rajorshi Ganguli (Alkem Laboratories), and Sachin Gaur (Dr. Reddy's Laboratory), among others. Across keynotes, panels, and masterclasses, participants will explore pressing questions on leadership readiness, future skills, and the integration of culture into strategy.
Commenting on the conference, Pushkar Bidwai, CEO of People Matters, said, “The way we look at capability-building has changed. ’t’s no longer just about L&D in isolation. In t’day’s envir—nment—where technology is moving fast, skills are constantly evolving, and workplaces are being r—defined—we need leadership, learning, and culture to work hand in ’and. Tha’’s why we’ve reimagined our L&D platform as LLC. With this conference, People Matters is equipping talent leaders with the clarity, community, and frameworks they need to architect collective growth in un”ertain times.”
Unlike traditional conferences, LLC 2025 is designed around active learning formats, from compact, outcome-focused sessions to gamified simulations and collaborative masterclasses. Participants will also get the opportunity to go beyond the conference room through two deep-dive workshops and exclusive study tours at WNS and Deutsche Bank, offering a firsthand look at how leading organizations are reimagining growth and embedding learning into culture.
Tailored for CHROs, CLOs, L&D heads, culture champions, and transformation leaders, the conference offers an immersive, co-creative space for those driving change at the intersection of leadership, learning, and culture.
