Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Without Any Evidence? Government Fact-Checks 'Digitally Altered' Viral Video Of Ladakh DGP
According to the Press Information Bureau's fact-check arm, the video was“digitally altered," and that the Ladakh DGP has made“no such statement.”
The“digitally altered” video about Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, comes days after the activist was arrested following the deaths of four people in the violent Ladakh statehood protests.
Take a look at the video here:
Ladakh statehood protests
Four people were killed and scores of others were injured on September 24 in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting during the protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.Leh: Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI09_29_2025_000273A)
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).The license of his NGO – SEMCOL, was also cancelle by the Ministry of Home Affairs.LAB avoids talks
On Monday, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh and a conducive atmosphere is created, hardening its stand following the killing of four protesters during clashes with security forces last week.Also Read | Ladakh violence: Leh Apex Body decides to stay away from talks with Centre
LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang made the announcement shortly after the fourth victim of the violence, a former army soldier, was cremated amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh.Also Read | 'Entire Ladakh would have been burnt down, if cops hadn't...' L-G Kavinder Gupta
After nearly four months of stalled talks, the Centre, on September 20, had extended an invitation to the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory. The talks were scheduled for October 6.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment