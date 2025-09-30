T2 Metals Attends German Mining Events To Present North American Gold And Copper Assets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) -is pleased to announce the attendance of management and board members at two high profile mining conferences in Munich, Germany during the coming week.

The MK Investment Conference on the 1st of October is an invite only event that brings an exciting collection of leading and emerging resources and technology companies together with strategic investors and innovators. The Conference, now in its 25th year, is a key event to communicate with the European investment community.

Furthermore, T2 Metals CEO Mark Saxon and Director Martin Hoff will attend the the Munich Mining Conference on October 3rd and 4th at the Munich Olympic Hall in Munich, Germany. Investors are encouraged to attend the conference and meet the Company at Booth 110.

Registration to attend the Munich Mining Conference is free for investors; tickets can be acquired online at . The conference boasts over 100 companies and features well known keynote speakers from the European market including Dirk Muller, Jochen Staiger, Florian Grummes, and Professor Dr. Torsten Dennin. An investor audience of over 1000 includes private investors, fund and asset managers, family offices, and institutional investors from across Europe.

T2 Metals will be discussing its core gold and copper assets including:

Shanghai, Yukon: a newly acquired gold and silver project in the Tombstone Gold Belt, close to the key assets of Banyan Gold Corp, Sitka Gold Corp, and Snowline Gold Corp.

Sherridon, Manitoba : a famous mining camp in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that includes two former mines and five historical copper resources. Sherridon lies only 70km from HudBay Minerals prolific Lalor gold mine.

Cora, Arizona: a porphyry copper target within the heart of the Arizona copper belt, that includes thick intersections of oxide copper in holes in past drilling, and a compelling geophysical anomaly.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.