Kazakhstan And IPCC Discuss Climate Cooperation And Expert Engagement

2025-09-30 08:07:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. Kairat Torebayev, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization, held talks with Jim Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and discussed joint efforts in combating climate change, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The meeting's main objectives were to improve science-based climate policy, increase Central Asian nations' research capabilities, and provide Kazakhstani specialists with chances to participate in IPCC working groups and assessment reports.

Torebayev highlighted Kazakhstan's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for climate change while restating the nation's commitment to the Paris Agreement. He underlined how crucial the IPCC's scientific backing is to accomplishing these objectives.

In response, Skea urged Kazakhstan to include more of its specialists in IPCC initiatives and emphasized the group's willingness to strengthen collaboration through future climate assessments and global scientific forums.

