AI In Clinical Trials Market Applications And Growth Strategies 2025-2029: Global Industry CAGR To Rise At 14.5%
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical Trials Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The AI in clinical trials market is expected to experience a significant expansion, projected to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the industry's urgent need to manage rising costs and complexities in clinical trials, the widespread adoption of big data, and the increasing capabilities in advanced analytics. Additionally, the surge in investments and strategic partnerships is fueling continuous innovation in the field.
Another key growth factor is the rising influence of generative AI in drug discovery and clinical trial design. Trends such as hyper-automation, integrating AI into decentralized trials, and a greater emphasis on patient-centric AI applications are expected to drive considerable demand in the coming years.
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, identifying trends, driving forces, and potential obstacles. Data was meticulously gathered from primary and secondary sources, including insights from key industry participants. This robust documentation includes detailed market size data, regional segmentation, vendor landscape, and detailed analysis of key competitors, aided by both historical and forecast data.
Market Segmentation:
- By Component: Solutions, Services By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises By Application: Patient recruitment, Data management and quality control, Trial design and optimization, Adverse event prediction and detection, Others By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa
The report provides insights on:
- AI In Clinical Trials Market Sizing AI In Clinical Trials Market Forecast AI In Clinical Trials Market Industry Analysis
A thorough vendor analysis helps businesses elevate their market positions. The report includes detailed evaluations of several leading vendors such as AiCure, ConcertAI Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., Exscientia PLC, and others like IBM, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medidata, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Verily. By presenting upcoming trends and challenges, the report aids companies in crafting strategies to harness forthcoming growth opportunities effectively. The synthesis and summation of data from various credible sources highlight critical factors such as profit margins, pricing structures, competitive landscapes, and promotional strategies.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AiCure ConcertAI Inc. Deep Genomics Inc. Exscientia PLC Insilico Medicine International Business Machines Corp. IQVIA Holdings Inc. Koneksa Health Inc. Medidata Microsoft Corp. NVIDIA Corp. PathAI Inc. PHARMASEAL Saama Technologies Inc. Symphony Innovation LLC Tempus Labs Inc. Unlearn Inc. Verily
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment