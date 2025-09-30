Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Filed 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at viomi and on the SEC's website at . The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, Room 1302, Tower C, Wansheng Square, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, 510220, People's Republic of China.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi's mission is“AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.
As an industry-leading technology company in home water systems, Viomi has developed a distinctive“Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading“Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Claire Ji
E-mail: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communication
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ...
