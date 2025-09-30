South Africa, US Deepen Trade Relations
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that his nation's economic relationship with the United States is growing stronger, following a series of discussions held alongside the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In his regular message to the public, President Ramaphosa detailed his participation in several key engagements, including a Trade and Investment Dialogue organized by the US Chamber of Commerce. He also held talks with representatives from American corporations, US lawmakers, and government officials.
According to Ramaphosa, US businesses demonstrated trust in South Africa’s economic direction and showed considerable enthusiasm for increasing their investments.
“Some of these companies already have business operations in South Africa, while others are interested in investing,” he stated. “All of the companies commended the reforms being undertaken by the government and the prospects for growth in our economy.”
The US Chamber of Commerce, which advocates for businesses across more than 120 nations, facilitated the event that gathered ministers, government representatives, and executives from both South Africa and the United States.
President Ramaphosa noted that the overall atmosphere of the meeting was positive and focused on long-term collaboration, indicating that commercial partnerships are advancing in spite of political differences or international challenges.
“The optimistic, future-focused tone of this important engagement underscored how, beyond the headlines and debates around trade policy and political frictions, US and South African businesses are forging ahead,” he remarked.
