Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Africa, US Deepen Trade Relations

South Africa, US Deepen Trade Relations


2025-09-30 07:39:54
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that his nation's economic relationship with the United States is growing stronger, following a series of discussions held alongside the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his regular message to the public, President Ramaphosa detailed his participation in several key engagements, including a Trade and Investment Dialogue organized by the US Chamber of Commerce. He also held talks with representatives from American corporations, US lawmakers, and government officials.

According to Ramaphosa, US businesses demonstrated trust in South Africa’s economic direction and showed considerable enthusiasm for increasing their investments.

“Some of these companies already have business operations in South Africa, while others are interested in investing,” he stated. “All of the companies commended the reforms being undertaken by the government and the prospects for growth in our economy.”

The US Chamber of Commerce, which advocates for businesses across more than 120 nations, facilitated the event that gathered ministers, government representatives, and executives from both South Africa and the United States.

President Ramaphosa noted that the overall atmosphere of the meeting was positive and focused on long-term collaboration, indicating that commercial partnerships are advancing in spite of political differences or international challenges.

“The optimistic, future-focused tone of this important engagement underscored how, beyond the headlines and debates around trade policy and political frictions, US and South African businesses are forging ahead,” he remarked.

MENAFN30092025000045017167ID1110129747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search