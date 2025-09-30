Construction Generator Sets Strategic Industry Report 2025: Global Market To Reach $9.6 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Expansion Of Off-Grid And Remote Construction Projects
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|283
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Construction Generator Sets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Backup and Primary Power Supply on Construction Sites Expansion of Off-Grid and Remote Construction Projects Requiring Portable Power Increased Adoption of Hybrid and Dual-Fuel Generator Sets for Fuel Flexibility Integration with Load Management Systems Enhancing Operational Efficiency Growing Demand for Silent and Low-Emission Generator Sets in Urban Areas Regulatory Push for Emissions Compliance Driving Diesel-to-Gas Shift OEM Innovation in Compact and Mobile Generator Designs Supporting Site Mobility Surge in Renewable Integration Requiring Generator Sets as Backup Systems Use in Temporary Structures, Events, and Mobile Offices Driving Short-Term Demand Availability of Rental Services Enabling Cost-Effective Power Access Technological Advancements in Digital Control Panels and Remote Monitoring Increased Preference for Modular Genset Deployment Across Job Sites Demand from Developing Regions Supporting High-Capacity Generator Sales Growth in Tiered Power Requirements Driving Segmentation by Power Ratings
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 37 companies featured in this Construction Generator Sets market report
- Atlas Copco Caterpillar Inc. Cummins Inc. Doosan Portable Power FG Wilson Generac Power Systems Himoinsa Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Jakson Group JCB Power Products Kohler Co. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MTU Onsite Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems) Perkins Engines Company Limited SDMO Industries (Kohler SDMO) Wacker Neuson SE WEG Industries Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Wuxi Kipor Power Co., Ltd. Yanmar Co., Ltd.
Construction Generator Sets Market
