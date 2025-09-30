Building Construction Partnership Industry Business Report 2025: Global Market To Reach $44.9 Billion By 2030 - Oems Targeting Green Certifications And Smart Infrastructure Strengthen Alliances
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|493
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$31.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$44.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Building Construction Partnership - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Complexity in Infrastructure Projects Throws the Spotlight on Strategic Building Construction Partnerships Growth in Urbanization and Mixed-Use Developments Spurs Joint Ventures Between Developers and EPC Firms Emphasis on Shared Risk Models and Turnkey Delivery Drives Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Adoption Expansion of Modular and Prefabricated Construction Approaches Encourages Collaborative Supply Chains Use of BIM and Digital Twin Platforms Supports Real-Time Coordination Between Partner Entities OEMs Targeting Green Building Certifications and Smart Infrastructure Strengthen Long-Term Alliances Growth in Smart City and Transit-Oriented Development Projects Fuels Multi-Stakeholder Construction Agreements Increased Investment From Pension Funds and Institutional Investors Encourages Developer-Contractor Synergies Focus on Construction-as-a-Service Models Enhances Project Financing and Lifecycle Engagement Adoption of Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) Frameworks Reduces Delays and Dispute Risk Public Sector Incentives and Urban Regeneration Policies Encourage Regional Construction Consortiums
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 43 companies featured in this Building Construction Partnership market report
- Afcons Infrastructure Limited Bechtel Corporation Balfour Beatty plc BESIX Group Bouygues Construction China State Construction Engineering Corporation DLF Limited Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Gammon India Limited GMR Group Hindustan Construction Company Hochtief AG Lendlease Corporation Larsen & Toubro Limited PCL Construction Punj Lloyd Limited Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd. Skanska AB Tata Projects Limited Turner Construction Company
