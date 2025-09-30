Xi honors fallen heroes on "Martyrs’ Day"
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over nationwide commemorations on Tuesday to honor those who gave their lives for the country during the annual observance of "Martyrs’ Day," according to reports.
The event coincided with the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Xi, accompanied by senior Communist Party and state officials, joined a ceremony held at Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing. Flower baskets were laid in memory of the martyrs during the solemn gathering.
China has observed Sept. 30 as National Martyrs’ Day since its establishment in 2014, while Oct. 1 continues to be celebrated each year as National Day, marking the founding of the republic in 1949.
