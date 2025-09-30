Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Xi honors fallen heroes on "Martyrs’ Day"

Xi honors fallen heroes on "Martyrs’ Day"


2025-09-30 07:31:27
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over nationwide commemorations on Tuesday to honor those who gave their lives for the country during the annual observance of "Martyrs’ Day," according to reports.

The event coincided with the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Xi, accompanied by senior Communist Party and state officials, joined a ceremony held at Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing. Flower baskets were laid in memory of the martyrs during the solemn gathering.

China has observed Sept. 30 as National Martyrs’ Day since its establishment in 2014, while Oct. 1 continues to be celebrated each year as National Day, marking the founding of the republic in 1949.

MENAFN30092025000045017281ID1110129698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search