Norway Moves to Shield Denmark Against Drone Threats
(MENAFN) In a strategic move to bolster security, Norway will aid Denmark in guarding against potential drone threats during critical European meetings this week, the Norwegian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.
"The Norwegian Government has decided to provide Danish authorities with assistance in dealing with possible drone threats during the high-level meetings taking place in Denmark this week," the Ministry said in a statement.
The decision, according to the Ministry, follows a request from Denmark in anticipation of an EU heads-of-state summit on Wednesday and a European Political Community (EPC) gathering on Thursday.
"The assignment means that Norwegian materiel and personnel will support the Danish Armed Forces in safeguarding security in connection with these meetings," the statement added.
While the Ministry did not elaborate on specifics, the support underscores the heightened security measures surrounding the pivotal diplomatic gatherings.
