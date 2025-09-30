E& Launches Redcap Technology In UAE Ready For Industrial 5G SA Applications

Abu Dhabi, 30th September 2025 - e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e&, has enabled Reduced Capability (RedCap) on its 5G Standalone (5GSA) network, activating a smartwatch as the first live RedCap use case in the UAE. This milestone enhances wearable technology with seamless connectivity and robust security, while signalling e& UAE's readiness to support diverse industrial RedCap-enabled applications.

RedCap is a streamlined 5G technology which optimises device performance for mid-tier IoT applications. It allows e& UAE to introduce services beyond enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) on its 5GSA architecture, broadening the 5G ecosystem and offering new monetisation opportunities in both the consumer and industrial spaces.

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development, e& UAE, said: 'This smartwatch launch showcases the power of RedCap on our secure 5GSA network. Beyond wearables, our network is fully equipped to enable industrial use cases, driving secure and innovative solutions across the UAE.'

The smartwatch use case delivers reliable, high-speed connectivity and extended battery life, ensuring secure and efficient performance for consumers. With e& UAE's 5GSA network, users benefit from enhanced security features, including advanced encryption and network slicing, safeguarding data and communications.

For industrial needs, RedCap can provide deterministic performance using e&'s 5GSA network for business-critical applications in manufacturing, logistics, utilities and smart cities. The network ensures compatibility across time division duplex (TDD) spectrum, positioning the UAE as a leader in secure 5G IoT innovation.

RedCap can effectively scale down the complexity, size, and capabilities of a new array of 5G Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enhance cost efficiency while still providing sufficient data speeds.

e& UAE has implemented a certification process for RedCap devices to ensure performance and security, with plans to expand adoption across wearables and industries, progressing toward 5G-Advanced capabilities.

