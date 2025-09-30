Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cilea Bijoux Unveils Exquisite Bague Art Deco And Boucles D'oreilles Originales Femme Collection In France

Cilea Bijoux Unveils Exquisite Bague Art Deco And Boucles D'oreilles Originales Femme Collection In France


2025-09-30 07:08:29
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cilea Bijoux, a trailblazing proudly launches its latest collection featuring stunning bague art deco and boucles d'oreilles originales femme. Handcrafted in its iconic Lyon atelier, this collection pays homage to the roaring elegance of the 1920s while embracing modern sustainability.

Founded in 2010 by visionary artisan Sophie Lemaire, Cilea Bijoux blends timeless French craftsmanship with eco-conscious innovation, using recycled silver and biodegradable Ecoresin resin to create pieces that resonate with today's discerning women.

Inspired by Paris' art deco grandeur and the vibrant Riviera, the collection offers a fresh take on classic designs, available at cileabijoux. This 1000-word press release explores the collection's inspiration, craftsmanship, and why it's set to captivate France in 2025.

Company :-Cilea Bijoux

User :- Cilea Bijoux

Email :...

Phone :-0695779383

Url :-


MENAFN30092025003198003206ID1110129597

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search