Cilea Bijoux Unveils Exquisite Bague Art Deco And Boucles D'oreilles Originales Femme Collection In France
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cilea Bijoux, a trailblazing proudly launches its latest collection featuring stunning bague art deco and boucles d'oreilles originales femme. Handcrafted in its iconic Lyon atelier, this collection pays homage to the roaring elegance of the 1920s while embracing modern sustainability.
Founded in 2010 by visionary artisan Sophie Lemaire, Cilea Bijoux blends timeless French craftsmanship with eco-conscious innovation, using recycled silver and biodegradable Ecoresin resin to create pieces that resonate with today's discerning women.
Inspired by Paris' art deco grandeur and the vibrant Riviera, the collection offers a fresh take on classic designs, available at cileabijoux. This 1000-word press release explores the collection's inspiration, craftsmanship, and why it's set to captivate France in 2025.
