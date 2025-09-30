Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani PM Attends Key CIS Council Meeting With Belarusian President (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani PM Attends Key CIS Council Meeting With Belarusian President (PHOTO)


2025-09-30 07:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on September 30, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

During the meeting, President Lukashenko welcomed the CIS government leaders. Speaking at the event, Asadov conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister also addressed issues related to the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijani-Belarusian economic cooperation.









MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110129585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search