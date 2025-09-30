Azerbaijani PM Attends Key CIS Council Meeting With Belarusian President (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on September 30, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

During the meeting, President Lukashenko welcomed the CIS government leaders. Speaking at the event, Asadov conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister also addressed issues related to the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijani-Belarusian economic cooperation.