Masdar Sees Azerbaijan As Key Piece Of Its Energy Puzzle - Official


2025-09-30 07:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan is one of Masdar's priority areas at the global level, Murad Sadigov, head of the Masdar representative office in Azerbaijan, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

He emphasized that Masdar has not only improved conditions for renewable energy in Azerbaijan, but has also helped make local legislation more attractive to investors by providing the government with a number of recommendations.

"Our project was the first to be financed under local legislation. If we look at the oil and gas sector, the vast majority of contracts are implemented on the basis of production sharing agreements (PSAs), which represent a separate legal framework. The task set before us by the Azerbaijani government was not only to invest, but also to adapt the system for everyone, and we have successfully accomplished it.

Now we can say that we have set a good example, and today most investments in renewable energy are made according to templates developed by us in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and local experts. At the same time, I would like to thank our local partners, such as SOCAR and SOCAR Green. SOCAR Green is, in fact, a new generation company that will change the overall approach and focus in the energy sector.

Innovations implemented in the transport sector, such as incentives for electric vehicles and the promotion of renewable energy, are very important. These are joint efforts that would not be possible without an open approach. That is why Azerbaijan is one of Masdar's global priorities," Sadigov noted.

