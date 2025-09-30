Masdar Sees Azerbaijan As Key Piece Of Its Energy Puzzle - Official
He emphasized that Masdar has not only improved conditions for renewable energy in Azerbaijan, but has also helped make local legislation more attractive to investors by providing the government with a number of recommendations.
"Our project was the first to be financed under local legislation. If we look at the oil and gas sector, the vast majority of contracts are implemented on the basis of production sharing agreements (PSAs), which represent a separate legal framework. The task set before us by the Azerbaijani government was not only to invest, but also to adapt the system for everyone, and we have successfully accomplished it.
Now we can say that we have set a good example, and today most investments in renewable energy are made according to templates developed by us in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and local experts. At the same time, I would like to thank our local partners, such as SOCAR and SOCAR Green. SOCAR Green is, in fact, a new generation company that will change the overall approach and focus in the energy sector.
Innovations implemented in the transport sector, such as incentives for electric vehicles and the promotion of renewable energy, are very important. These are joint efforts that would not be possible without an open approach. That is why Azerbaijan is one of Masdar's global priorities," Sadigov noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment