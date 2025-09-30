Azerbaijan Strengthens Non-Oil Export Ties With Key Partners

In January–August of this year, Azerbaijan exported non-oil and gas products worth 814.1 million US dollars to Russia, making it the country's top destination for such exports, Azernews reports. According to the September issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Türkiye ranked second with...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%