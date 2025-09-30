Copperhead Resources Withdraws From Option To Acquire The Red Line Project
The decision follows an internal portfolio and capital allocation review by the Company. The Company is focused on exploring the Twilite Gold project in Newfoundland (see the Company's press release dated August 19, 2025).
About Copperhead Resources Inc.
Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.
For further information about Copperhead, please contact:
Kevin Zhou
Interim President & CEO
Copperhead Resources Inc.
Phone: 647-368-7789
Email: ...
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's ability to advance the Twilite Gold project. These statements are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration potential of the Twilite Gold project and the nature and style of mineralization at the Twilite Gold project; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
