Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir, Omani Sultan Discuss Ties, Developments


2025-09-30 07:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a phone call from the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, discussing with him matters pertaining to bilateral relations.
His Highness the Amir and the Sultan of Oman also discussed issues of regional and international importance, exchanging their views on them.
His Highness the Amir thanked the Sultan of Oman for his call, reflecting of the strong ties linking the two GCC nations. (end)
gta


MENAFN30092025000071011013ID1110129530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search