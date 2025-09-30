Kuwait Amir, Omani Sultan Discuss Ties, Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a phone call from the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, discussing with him matters pertaining to bilateral relations.
His Highness the Amir and the Sultan of Oman also discussed issues of regional and international importance, exchanging their views on them.
His Highness the Amir thanked the Sultan of Oman for his call, reflecting of the strong ties linking the two GCC nations. (end)
gta
gta
