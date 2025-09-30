Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding Its Confirmation Drill Program At Its JD-7 Mine
|Hole ID
|Date Completed
|Total Depth* Drilled
|Drift Distance (ft)
|Drift Azimuth (Degrees)
|Top Intercept Depth*
|Bottom Intercept Depth*
|Intercept Thickness (ft)
|Grade %eU3O8
|GT**
|Total Hole GT**
|JD7-25-009
|9/16/2025
|500
|11.0
|152.5
|221.5
|222.0
|0.5
|0.026
|0.013
|0.0
|JD7-25-001
|9/16/2025
|320
|7.7
|114.7
|41.5
|46.0
|4.5
|0.101
|0.455
|0.6
|49.5
|52.5
|3.0
|0.057
|0.171
|JD7-25-005
|9/17/2025
|400
|6.0
|221.7
|159.5
|178.5
|19.0
|0.238
|4.522
|4.5
|JD7-25-019
|9/18/2025
|400
|2.2
|196.8
|271.0
|279.0
|8.0
|0.229
|1.832
|1.8
|JD7-25-017
|9/19/2025
|400
|7.0
|138.2
|163.5
|164.0
|0.5
|0.020
|0.010
|0.0
|180.5
|181.5
|1.0
|0.022
|0.022
|JD7-25-018
|9/20/2025
|400
|2.9
|99.2
|234.5
|252.5
|18.0
|0.060
|1.080
|1.3
|253.0
|258.5
|5.5
|0.035
|0.193
|JD7-25-020
|9/21/2025
|440
|6.1
|204.4
|339.0
|342.0
|3.0
|0.116
|0.348
|0.3
|JD7-25-002B
|9/23/2025
|74
|0.1
|208.3
|57.0
|60.0
|3.0
|0.056
|0.168
|0.2
|JD7-25-003
|9/21/2025
|320
|2.6
|200.5
|65.5
|69.5
|4.0
|0.123
|0.492
|0.5
|JD7-25-004B
|9/24/2025
|185
|2.0
|204.2
|149.0
|166.0
|17.0
|0.519
|8.823
|9.7
|174.0
|179.0
|5.0
|0.169
|0.845
|JD7-25-013
|9/22/2025
|400
|4.6
|149.6
|256.0
|257.5
|1.5
|0.057
|0.086
|0.9
|258.5
|265.0
|6.5
|0.089
|0.579
|272.0
|275.0
|3.0
|0.039
|0.117
|276.0
|279.0
|3.0
|0.028
|0.084
|313.0
|315.0
|2.0
|0.029
|0.058
|JD7-25-012
|9/22/2025
|400
|3.3
|117.5
|180.0
|197.0
|17.0
|0.162
|2.754
|3.3
|198.5
|201.5
|3.0
|0.023
|0.069
|204.0
|207.0
|3.0
|0.031
|0.093
|208.0
|216.0
|8.0
|0.052
|0.416
| Intercepts are reported at a 0.02 eU308% (200 ppm) grade cut-off
| *All depth units are Feet below drill hole collar. **GT is calculated as: Grade x Thickness (ft)
Figure 4: Mineralized Core Samples Recovered from JD7-25-004
Two of the drill holes were completed with cored intervals to obtain physical samples of mineralized material. Cored intervals were completed using split-barrel core drilling through the mineralized zones. A subset of the remaining drill holes will also be drilled with core intervals. The core samples will be analyzed by two laboratories: Pace Analytical of Sheridan, Wyoming and Hazen Research of Golden, Colorado. These labs will use chemical methods to: 1) determine both uranium and vanadium content to evaluate the vanadium-to-uranium ratio of the mineralization; 2) to provide data to validate the uranium gamma ray logging results; and 3) further refine the uranium and vanadium resource estimates for JD-7 lease. The cores can also be used for mineralogical and metallurgical testing. This data will enhance the accuracy of the geological model and supports Anfield's efforts to advance the project toward production readiness.
Qualified Persons
Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., principal engineer at BRS Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About Anfield
Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the NASDAQ (AEC-Q), the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).
On behalf of the Board of Directors
ANFIELD ENERGY INC.
Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact:
Anfield Energy, Inc.
Corporate Communications
604-669-5762
...
Safe Harbor Statement
THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS“FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” and“FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION” WITHIN THE MEANING OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION (COLLECTIVELY,“FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS”). STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESS RELEASE INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE TIMING OF COMPLETION OF THE DRILL PROGRAM.
EXCEPT FOR THE HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS“ESTIMATE,”“ANTICIPATE,”“BELIEVE,”“PLAN” OR“EXPECT” OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE COMPANY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH MINERAL EXPLORATION AND FUNDING AS WELL AS THE RISKS SHOWN IN THE COMPANY'S MOST RECENT ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS AND FROM TIME-TO-TIME IN OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY. OTHER RISKS INCLUDE RISKS ASSOCIATED FUTURE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY AND LEVEL OF SUPPORT FOR ITS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE COMPANY'S EXPLORATION EFFORTS WILL SUCCEED OR THE COMPANY WILL ULTIMATELY ACHIEVE COMMERCIAL SUCCESS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE MADE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, AND THE COMPANY ASSUMES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, OR TO UPDATE THE REASONS WHY ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER FROM THOSE PROJECTED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ALTHOUGH THE COMPANY BELIEVES THAT THE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS AND INTENTIONS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE ARE REASONABLE, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THOSE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER ALL OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN AND SHOULD ALSO REFER TO THE RISK FACTORS DISCLOSED IN THE COMPANY'S PERIODIC REPORTS FILED FROM TIME-TO-TIME.
THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
