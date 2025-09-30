HPQ Silicon Confirms Completion And Shipment Of First Industrial Batches Of HPQ ENDURA+ Battery Cells

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF , FRA: O08 ), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to announce that the first industrial batches of its high-performance lithium-ion battery cells , manufactured using its proprietary GEN3 silicon-based anode material , have been completed and are currently en route to Montreal . These initial 18650 and 21700 format cells , developed under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand , mark a key step in the company's transition from pilot testing to market engagement .

This milestone follows HPQ's August 14, 2025 , announcement, in which the company projected an annual production capacity of up to 1.5 million cells through its partnership with Novacium SAS [1]. With pre-commercial production successfully underway, the newly manufactured batches will be used in direct discussions with prospective clients across various sectors-including mobility, electronics, defense, and telecommunications-interested in energy-dense solutions that are compatible with existing lithium-ion infrastructure.

“These first shipments demonstrate our ability to execute and move swiftly from R&D to commercial readiness,” said Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “We are now in a position to put our batteries in front of customers, backed by real performance data and a clear path to scaled production.”

Scalable Manufacturing with Proven Partners

Cell production for the HPQ ENDURA+ line is subcontracted to an established large-scale battery manufacturer [2]. This approach enables immediate integration into high-throughput lines without the need for new infrastructure, providing scalability, flexibility, and a significant time-to-market advantage. It also ensures that HPQ and Novacium can remain focused on the development and optimization of their proprietary silicon-based anode materials, while leveraging proven manufacturing expertise.

HPQ can also confirm that it now holds finalized product specification sheets (data sheets) for both the 18650 (4,000 mAh) and 21700 (6,000 mAh) battery formats, providing technical precision to interested partners [link here for 18650 datasheet , 21700 datasheet ]. With up to 1,000 charge cycles and a high energy density enabled by GEN3 silicon-based anode technology, HPQ ENDURA+ batteries are well-positioned to meet rising demand for advanced lithium-ion cells.

Targeting Value in a Growing Global Market

For context, comparable 18650 cells currently available on the market typically offer lower energy density, typically between 2,500 and 3,500 mAh, and shorter cycle life (below 500 cycles), retailing between US$4.50 and US$8.00 per cell [3]. By delivering higher-performance alternatives in this established price range, HPQ is positioned to start capturing a meaningful value in the North American market where annual demand for cylindrical cells continues to expand across mobility, consumer electronics, and energy storage sectors.

WARRANTS EXTENSION

HPQ would also like to announce that its Board of Directors, by a resolution adopted on September 17, 2025, has authorized the extension until November 23, 2027, of the exercise date of an aggregate of 2,107,318 outstanding share purchase warrants issued under a non-brokered private placement closed by the Corporation on November 17 and 23, 2023, including the following series:



1,125,500 warrants expiring on November 17, 2025. 981,818 warrants expiring on November 23, 2025.

As of today, none of these purchase warrants has been exercised in last six months. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.30.

The extensions are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and of regulatory authorities having jurisdiction.

REFERENCE SOURCES