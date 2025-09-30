HPQ Silicon Confirms Completion And Shipment Of First Industrial Batches Of HPQ ENDURA+ Battery Cells
|[1]
|Novacium is a cleantech start-up based in Lyon, France, founded by three French Ph.D. engineers-Dr. Jed Kraiem (COO), Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk (CTO), and Dr. Julien Degoulange (CIO)-and supported by HPQ Silicon Inc. The company aims to develop high-value-added technologies in the energy sector by combining deep scientific expertise with a strong industrial vision.
|[2]
|For business and confidentiality reasons, the Company will not be disclosing the manufacturer's name at this time .
|[3]
|Based on HPQ and Novacium management's review of publicly available pricing information and discussions with potential customers.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium - of which HPQ is a shareholder - the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells , and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.
HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon , with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding HPQ Silicon and Novacium's development of silicon anode-based battery technology. Management expects progress toward manufacturing, prototype testing, commercialization, financing, and positioning in capital markets. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.
A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to HPQ batteries is available for download [here ].
Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database () , and on the Company's website at:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.
For further information contact:
Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271
Email: ...
