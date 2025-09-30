Capstreet-Backed Tradepending Names Jorge De Castro As CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced B2B and B2B2C Executive to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a provider of automotive dealership software, today announced the appointment of Jorge de Castro as Chief Executive Officer. Outgoing CEO Brice Englert will remain with the company, serving as a board member and assisting with strategy. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Mr. de Castro joins TradePending from LendingTree, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for LendingTree Spring, a membership-based financial services platform and marketplace. Prior to his time at LendingTree, Mr. de Castro was Head of Strategy for Equifax's Global Consumer Solutions business unit and Equifax's US Information Solutions, where he helped launch and acquire businesses and partnerships in B2B2C and B2B markets. Mr. de Castro also held senior leadership positions at Kraft, Georgia Pacific, and P&G. In addition, he actively advises companies and financial sponsors on growth strategy, corporate development and restructuring efforts in markets that include consumer ecommerce, autotech, fintech, govtech and retail specialty finance. He also serves on the board of Capstreet-backed automotive fintech company Informativ.

“TradePending has been steadily expanding the capabilities of its platform through innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, and I am eager to build on this success,” said Mr. de Castro.“I'm excited to join the company and look forward to working with Brice and the board, and the TradePending leadership team, to write our next chapter.”

“Jorge's experience in scaling organizations, strategy, corporate development, and P&L management makes him an excellent choice to lead TradePending's next phase of growth,” said Mr. Englert.“I look forward to supporting him and advising on strategy as the company looks to continue its expansion.”

About TradePending

TradePending's mission is“simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company's platform to simplify the sales process, retain customers, and convert website traffic into revenue opportunities. For more information, visit

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

