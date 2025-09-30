Filing Of The Groupama 2025 Half Year Financial Report
This document includes the half year 2025 combined financial statements, the half year activity report, the declaration by the person responsible for the Half Year Financial Report as well as the statutory auditors' review on the half year financial information.
The Half Year Financial Report can be viewed in French on Groupama's website (), under the (( Analyst / Results )) section. The English version will be available on 22 October 2025.
