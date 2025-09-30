Vietnam Urea Importers Business Directory 2025: Agricultural Groups, Regional Distributors, Fertilizer Traders, And Key End-Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vietnamese urea market presents growth opportunities for global fertilizer suppliers due to increasing imports driven by agricultural development and insufficient local supply. The 2023-2025 Vietnam Urea Importers Business Directory supports market entry via comprehensive importer insights, enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Urea Importers Business Directory 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

According to the statistics, a total of about 80 Vietnamese buyers imported urea in 2024, totaling US$181 million.

From January to July 2025, Vietnam's cumulative imports of urea reached US$138 million, an increase of approximately 35% over the same period last year. Indonesia, China and Malaysia were the top three import sources of Vietnam's urea in 2024, accounting for approximately 26%, 26% and 24% of the total import value, respectively. Vietnam's urea imports will continue to rise steadily in the next few years due to factors such as the rapid development of Vietnam's agriculture and insufficient domestic supply.

To help global urea manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, and related chemical companies expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Urea Importers Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese importers from 2023 to 2025, including large agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders, and key end-buyers. The directory includes key information such as company name, address, contact information, and annual import value. It supports Excel formatting for easy screening, classification, and batch contact.

The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Urea Importers Business Directory aims to provide global urea and fertilizer manufacturers, exporters, and distributors with a precise and efficient market expansion tool. This directory not only compiles key information on major urea importers in Vietnam, but also offers a direct channel for businesses to connect with their target customers, facilitating effective business networking and collaboration.

This directory serves as an important reference for global suppliers to understand the urea import market in Vietnam, and it also provides valuable support for businesses to diversify their market channels, mitigate risks, and make strategic decisions. Through this directory, businesses can better seize opportunities in the Vietnamese urea market and achieve resource sharing and win-win cooperation.

The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. It has been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.

Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:

This directory includes major urea importers in Vietnam, including large-scale fertilizer trading companies, chemical enterprises, agricultural input distributors, and end-user agricultural businesses.

Detailed Information:

Includes practical information such as the buyer's company profile, contact information, import volume etc.

Product Focus:

This service is designed to assist fertilizer trading companies, distributors, chemical companies, and agricultural enterprises that plan to enter the Vietnamese fertilizer market, enabling suppliers to directly reach their target customers downstream.

Regular Updates:

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of buyer information.

Efficient Connectivity:

This directory features a clear and user-friendly format, supporting Excel import and export, allowing users to quickly filter, group, and contact potential customers in bulk. It helps urea manufacturers and exporters to save time and resources in customer acquisition, thus improving operational efficiency.

Market Value:

This directory provides an analysis of the current import situation and market demand trends for urea in Vietnam, helping global manufacturers and exporters understand market dynamics and identify potential business opportunities in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Explanation of the Directory of Urea Importers in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity

2 Market Overview of Urea in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Urea Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Urea

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Urea in Vietnam

3 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam

3.1 Importer Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Type of Importers

3.3 Classification by Import Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year

4 Usage Guide and Cooperation Suggestions of Importers Business Directory

4.1 Usage Guide of Importer Business Directory of Vietnam's Urea

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam

Chart 2023 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam

Chart 2024 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam

Chart 2025 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam (Classification by Region)

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam (Classification by Type of Importers)

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Urea in Vietnam (Classification by Import Value)

Companies Featured



Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

Long Hung Import-Export and Investment Joint Stock Company Vinacam Group Joint Stock Company

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900