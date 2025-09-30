Pakistan: Deadly Car Bomb Blast Outside Security HQ In Quetta Leaves 8 Dead, Several Others Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint)At least eight were killed and several others were injured in a car bombing outside the Frontier Constabulary, headquarters of Pakistan's paramilitary security forces in the southwestern city of Quetta, said authorities.

Visuals of the powerful blast doing the rounds on social media showed commuters crossing the area, till the massive explosion occurred– engulfing the region in raging flames, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Before detonating their vehicle outside the paramilitary security forces headquarters in Quetta, four attackers who were inside the car - reportedly stepped outside and engaged the troops in an intense shootout – as per the police.

Also Read: Pakistan Air Force drops bombs on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 dead, says report - 'civilians killed'

According to reports by Associated Press, the blast was so powerful it was heard from miles away. Ambulances rushed to the site in front of the Frontier Constabulary and rescuers transported the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Which group was behind the blasts?

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility, reports mention that the banned Balochistan Liberation Army is likely behind the blasts.

According to provincial health minister Bakhat Kakar there were concerns the death toll could rise further.

Local television channels and CCTV footage from the site of the explosion shows a car stopping in front of the gate of the paramilitary compound. An explosion follows and gunfire is heard after the blast. Windows of surrounding buildings were shattered and nearby cars were also damaged, according to the footage.

Balochistan CM condemns attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, saying security forces returned fire and killed all four assailants.

“Terrorists cannot break the nation's resolve through cowardly acts, and the sacrifices of our people and security forces will not go in vain,” Bugti said in a statement.

The latest blast comes weeks after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a stadium near Quetta a attendees of a political gathering were leaving the rally, killing at least 13 people and wounding 30 others.

Balochistan has long been the scene of insurgency, with groups such as the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army demanding independence from the central government. The separatists have largely targeted security forces and civilians in the region and elsewhere.

Click here for more stories from LiveMint