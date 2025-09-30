Emirates Skywards Turns 25!

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is celebrating its Silver Jubilee by giving back to its members with 25 days of prestigious prizes from 25 September – 20 October. From bonus Miles, surprise activities, to a whopping 25 million Skywards Miles raffle.

Emirates has also announced it will unveil a bespoke '25 years' aircraft livery featuring a striking silver design to celebrate the loyalty programme's Silver Jubilee. The special decal aircraft is set to spread its wings starting from next month, flying across to all corners of the globe.

As part of a whopping 25 million Skywards Miles giveaway, members can enter the raffle for a chance to win 100,000 Miles or 250,000 Miles, with one lucky winner taking home 1 million Miles. Skywards member have to simply register and earn Skywards Miles between 25 September and 20 October with Emirates, flydubai and participating partners, to enter the draw and have a chance win.







Members can boost their Skywards Miles in many ways: 50% bonus Skywards Miles when booking with Emirates and flydubai, 25% bonus Miles just by booking with partner airlines, shopping, dining, or unwinding in the UAE with Skywards Everyday partners, shopping online on Skywards Miles Mall, booking through Emirates Skywards Hotels, using an Emirates Skywards Credit Card or spending with any participating travel and lifestyle partners.

In early October, passengers travelling to and from Dubai Airport (DXB) can play interactive quizzes to win Skywards Miles, as well as get complimentary airport lounge access and Dubai Duty Free vouchers. Customers can also look forward to complimentary ice-cream served from branded 'Skywards' ice cream trucks as a refreshing treat. Activity kicks off in Terminal 3 from 1-5 October and continues in Terminal 2 from 8-9 October.

Long-term members who have consistently made the most of Skywards can look forward to even more exclusive surprises including Tier upgrades, cabin upgrades, exclusive anniversary goodies and more.

Emirates Skywards has for more than 37 million members worldwide including over 100 thousand in Bangladesh