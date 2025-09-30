Usain Bolt Takes Over Delhi
New Delhi – The national capital on Tuesday woke up to a burst of speed, colour, and culture as Old Delhi transformed into a playground for the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt.
Against the backdrop of Khari Baoli, the largest spice market in Asia, history met sporting spectacle in a way India has never witnessed before.
For the first time ever, the heritage terrace of Delhi's Khari Baoli transformed into a sprint track.
Bolt, joined by India's Olympic heroes such as PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur, turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions.
Commenting on the occasion, legendary athlete Bolt said,“Running through the spice-scented rooftops of Old Delhi was unlike anything I've ever experienced. To share the baton with India's finest Olympians and fellow PUMAs like PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur in such a historic setting was pure energy.
