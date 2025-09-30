Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Usain Bolt Takes Over Delhi

Usain Bolt Takes Over Delhi


2025-09-30 06:09:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo

New Delhi – The national capital on Tuesday woke up to a burst of speed, colour, and culture as Old Delhi transformed into a playground for the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt.

Against the backdrop of Khari Baoli, the largest spice market in Asia, history met sporting spectacle in a way India has never witnessed before.

For the first time ever, the heritage terrace of Delhi's Khari Baoli transformed into a sprint track.

Bolt, joined by India's Olympic heroes such as PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur, turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions.

Commenting on the occasion, legendary athlete Bolt said,“Running through the spice-scented rooftops of Old Delhi was unlike anything I've ever experienced. To share the baton with India's finest Olympians and fellow PUMAs like PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur in such a historic setting was pure energy.

MENAFN30092025000215011059ID1110129347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search