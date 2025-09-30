2025 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week Successfully Held

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - From September 25 to 29, the 2025 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week was successfully held in Beijing, Quzhou and other locations. Themed "Shaping a Shared Future: The Cross-Cultural Dynamism of Youth", the event featured an opening ceremony, the China-ASEAN Future Talent Dialogue, the 2025 Decoding Chinese Path to Modernization Workshop, the Seminar on Theoretical Value and Strategic Outlook of China-ASEAN+ Cross-Regional Cooperation, and traditional Chinese culture experiences. More than 200 experts, scholars and young participants from China and ASEAN countries took part in the activities.

Highlights of the 2025 CHINA-ASEAN YOUTH CULTURE WEEK

Cannot view this video? Visit:



At the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by Shi Zhongjun, Secretary General of the ASEAN-China Centre; Jaime A. FlorCruz, Ambassador of the Philippines to China; Chatchai Viriyavejakul, Ambassador of Thailand to China; Yu Yingfu, Vice President of China International Communications Group (CICG); Wen Jun, Vice President and Deputy Party Secretary of the University of International Business and Economics; and Zhang Yihao, Deputy Director of the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). They expressed expectations for strengthened cultural exchanges, mutual learning and youth contributions to global governance. Guests and youth representatives engaged in roundtable dialogues on topics such as "Youth-led Ecological Action under the Sustainable Development Goal" and "The Shared Future of China-ASEAN Youth", discussing education cooperation, cross-cultural understanding and development in the Global South. Students from China and ASEAN countries also presented a variety of cultural performances.

During the Cultural Week, the "Decoding Chinese Path to Modernization" International Communication Workshop was held at the Communication University of China, where Gen Z youth from China and ASEAN shared their perspectives on modernization and their roles in its practice.

At the China-ASEAN Future Talent Dialogue held at Beijing Language and Culture University, enterprises including China Southern Power Grid, CHN Energy and CRRC focused on the theme of China-ASEAN corporate cooperation and multinational talent strategies. They shared insights on business development in ASEAN countries, international talent needs and training systems, and internship and career paths for international students.

The Seminar on Theoretical Value and Strategic Outlook of China-ASEAN+ Cross-Regional Cooperation was hosted at Peking University. Senior think tank researchers, journal editors, veteran journalists and PhD candidates from China, the EU, ASEAN and other regions explored the necessity and feasibility of cross-regional cooperation from the perspective of localized area studies.

The Culture Week also featured autonomous vehicle test rides by Baidu, and traditional Chinese culture experiences such as tea art, and traditional Chinese medicine sachet making. Youth leaders from China and ASEAN also visited Quzhou, Zhejiang Province. In November, a series of ASEAN sessions will be held in Thailand.

The 2025 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week was hosted by the CICG Center for Internatioanl Cultural Communication and the International College at the University of International Business and Economics, with support from the ASEAN-China Centre and the News Center of SASAC, and special support from the International Cooperation Center. Co-organizers included the Institute of Area Studies at Peking University, the Academy of International and Regional Communication Studies at the Communication University of China, the College of Applied Chinese Studies at Beijing Language and Culture University.