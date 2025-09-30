Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Targets 4 GW Renewable Exports By 2040, Grid Upgrades In Focus

2025-09-30 06:06:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan plans to export up to 4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2040 through a phased development strategy. However, due to the intermittent nature of renewable sources like solar and wind, the total installed capacity will need to be about three times higher to ensure stable and consistent export performance.

