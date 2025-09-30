Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elderly Civilian Injured During Drone Interception In Konotop

Elderly Civilian Injured During Drone Interception In Konotop


2025-09-30 06:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the city center, a 79-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. It was a projectile from air defense fire! Please stay away from windows and streets while our defenders are at work," Semenikhin wrote.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he is undergoing emergency surgery, the mayor added.

Read also: Russian drone strike kills couple and their two children in Sumy region

He also noted that air defense forces continue to engage enemy drones over the city.

As reported earlier, Russian forces carried out 54 strikes on 23 settlements across the Sumy region between the morning of September 29 and the morning of September 30.

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110129324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search