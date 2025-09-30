Elderly Civilian Injured During Drone Interception In Konotop
"In the city center, a 79-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. It was a projectile from air defense fire! Please stay away from windows and streets while our defenders are at work," Semenikhin wrote.
The injured man was taken to hospital, where he is undergoing emergency surgery, the mayor added.Read also: Russian drone strike kills couple and their two children in Sumy region
He also noted that air defense forces continue to engage enemy drones over the city.
As reported earlier, Russian forces carried out 54 strikes on 23 settlements across the Sumy region between the morning of September 29 and the morning of September 30.
