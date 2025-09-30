Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration To Hone Media Co-Op With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
According to him, sharing experiences and joint projects are becoming key areas of partnership.
"The heads of state of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan laid the foundation for our relations and elevated them to the level of allies. We, information professionals, media regulators, journalists, and media outlets, must build on this foundation and build our own floors upon it," Saidzhanov noted.
He emphasized the importance of the roadmaps agreed upon between the Uzbek side and the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.
"We have established a tradition of holding media forums. The first forum in Tashkent was a success. We discovered that we have much to learn from each other. Azerbaijan has its own unique experience-complex, but very useful and practical," he explained.
Saidzhanov added that sharing experiences and discussing practical cases helps improve media regulations and laws.
"We, for our part, also share our experience. There are approximately 2,400 media outlets in Uzbekistan, and regulation in this area, interaction, and dissemination of information to ensure both freedom of speech and the openness of government agencies are very important to us," the official said.
He also announced the development of new joint initiatives.
"We proposed that the Media Development Agency sign a memorandum with the Center for National Content Production under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan. Under the memorandum, we will continue holding media forums, conducting training for press secretaries, and organizing media tours to better acquaint Uzbek audiences with the history, culture, and tourist destinations of Azerbaijan.
We want Azerbaijan to know more about Khiva, Samarkand, Bukhara, Termez, Tashkent, and the culture of Uzbekistan in general," he stressed.
He concluded by emphasizing that synergistic collaboration is particularly critical in the paradigm of digital transformation and the integration of emergent technologies within the media landscape.
The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan functions as a public legal entity, having been instituted in the year 2021. The agency is strategically positioned to enhance the media landscape within the nation, elevate the competency of journalistic practitioners, and optimize the informational ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment