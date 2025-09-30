Kyrgyzstan, Belarus Aim To Turn Up Heat On Trade And Investment
During the talks, the leaders discussed practical steps to increase bilateral trade and investment, implement joint projects, and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
The sides highlighted the effectiveness of Kyrgyz-Belarusian collaboration, including cooperation within regional frameworks such as the CSTO, CIS, EAEU, and SCO.
Prime Minister Kasymaliev conveyed greetings from President Sadyr Zhaparov and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Belarusian leadership.
The meeting marks the first official visit by a Kyrgyz head of government to Belarus in 24 years
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment