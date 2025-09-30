Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Belarus Aim To Turn Up Heat On Trade And Investment


2025-09-30 06:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 30. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met today with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, and discussed the cooperation in various projects, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the talks, the leaders discussed practical steps to increase bilateral trade and investment, implement joint projects, and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The sides highlighted the effectiveness of Kyrgyz-Belarusian collaboration, including cooperation within regional frameworks such as the CSTO, CIS, EAEU, and SCO.

Prime Minister Kasymaliev conveyed greetings from President Sadyr Zhaparov and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Belarusian leadership.

The meeting marks the first official visit by a Kyrgyz head of government to Belarus in 24 years

