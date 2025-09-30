Ambassador Announces Brazil‐Azerbaijan Green Energy Co-Op Starting 2026 (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Brazil will launch cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy starting next year, Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend .

Speaking on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), the ambassador made it clear that Brazil and Azerbaijan are on the same page when it comes to making the leap towards a green economy.

“In Brazil, the share of renewable energy sources in our clean energy production balance rose from 2 percent to 24 percent in the last decade. As a result, Brazil has already surpassed its 2030 target, and currently, more than 94 percent of electricity production comes from clean energy. This is our experience. Azerbaijan has set a target of 40 percent, and we can work together toward this goal. Yesterday, the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment was held, and energy was one of the topics discussed. I believe that starting from next year, we will begin cooperation in renewable energy,” he said.

Montenegro added that Brazil is all set to lend a helping hand by sharing its know-how in hydropower and biofuels with Azerbaijan and the globe.

“Biofuel is our strong side, and we believe it is the energy of the future because it is the only closed-cycle energy source. For example, an electric vehicle depends on how the electricity it consumes is produced. If that electricity is generated from coal, then the vehicle is not truly clean,” he explained.

The ambassador also touched on the bigger picture, highlighting the golden opportunities for collaboration in Azerbaijan's economy.

“For this, we need to get to know each other better and build dialogue at different levels. Oil and gas are among the main areas, particularly in terms of technology transfer. In addition, agriculture is a major priority. In Brazil, this sector benefits from cheaper and more human-oriented technologies. Last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, and now, in line with that memorandum, practical measures will be launched together with the Joint Working Group,” he said.

He further elaborated on potential synergies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“I have visited those areas. We consider them an integral part of Azerbaijan, so we view the work carried out there not separately, but as part of the broader national framework,” Montenegro concluded.