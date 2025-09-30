Three Jordanian Referees Elevated To FIBA Elite Roster

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian basketball referees have earned places on The International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) prestigious Elite Referees List, marking a breakthrough for the Kingdom's officiating on the world stage.Mohammad Fawzi, Mohammad Al-Tarawneh, and Ahmad Al-Malkawi were promoted by the International Basketball Federation in recognition of their strong performances in Arab, continental, and international competitions.The move highlights the rising profile of Jordanian referees, who have built a reputation for consistency and professionalism in top-level tournaments. It also signals FIBA's confidence in their ability to represent global officiating in upcoming championships.For Jordan, the recognition is both an honor and an incentive, opening the door for its officials to take on greater roles in international basketball.