Three Jordanian Referees Elevated To FIBA Elite Roster
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian basketball referees have earned places on The International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) prestigious Elite Referees List, marking a breakthrough for the Kingdom's officiating on the world stage.
Mohammad Fawzi, Mohammad Al-Tarawneh, and Ahmad Al-Malkawi were promoted by the International Basketball Federation in recognition of their strong performances in Arab, continental, and international competitions.
The move highlights the rising profile of Jordanian referees, who have built a reputation for consistency and professionalism in top-level tournaments. It also signals FIBA's confidence in their ability to represent global officiating in upcoming championships.
For Jordan, the recognition is both an honor and an incentive, opening the door for its officials to take on greater roles in international basketball.
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian basketball referees have earned places on The International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) prestigious Elite Referees List, marking a breakthrough for the Kingdom's officiating on the world stage.
Mohammad Fawzi, Mohammad Al-Tarawneh, and Ahmad Al-Malkawi were promoted by the International Basketball Federation in recognition of their strong performances in Arab, continental, and international competitions.
The move highlights the rising profile of Jordanian referees, who have built a reputation for consistency and professionalism in top-level tournaments. It also signals FIBA's confidence in their ability to represent global officiating in upcoming championships.
For Jordan, the recognition is both an honor and an incentive, opening the door for its officials to take on greater roles in international basketball.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment