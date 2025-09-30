Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince After Latter's Visits To UK, US


2025-09-30 06:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received, at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah following his official visits to the United Kingdom and the United States.
His Highness the Crown Prince had chaired the State of Kuwait's delegation that participated in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (end)
