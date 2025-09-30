Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince After Latter's Visits To UK, US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received, at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah following his official visits to the United Kingdom and the United States.
His Highness the Crown Prince had chaired the State of Kuwait's delegation that participated in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (end)
tm
His Highness the Crown Prince had chaired the State of Kuwait's delegation that participated in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (end)
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment