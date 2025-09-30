Vietnam Cashew Kernels Exporters Business Directory 2025: China, United States And Singapore Are The Top Three Destinations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's cashew market shows growth opportunities with improved quality and processing technology. Major export markets include the US, China, and Singapore. The 2023-2025 Vietnam Cashew Kernels Exporters Business Directory aids global buyers in connecting with Vietnamese suppliers, enhancing trade efficiency.

According to the statistics, approximately 600 Vietnamese suppliers exported cashew kernels in 2024, totaling US$4.092 billion.

China, United States and Singapore are the top three export destinations of Vietnam's cashew kernels. In 2024, United States was largest export destination of Vietnam's cashew kernels accounting for 21% of the total export value. China and Singapore followed closely behind, accounting for approximately 14% and 10% respectively. From January to July 2025, the cumulated export value reached US$3.249 billion, an increase of 47% over the same period last year.

The publisher predicts that with the continuous improvement of Vietnamese cashew kernel quality and the development of processing technology, the export value of Vietnamese cashew kernels will be expected to continue to grow in the next few years.

To help global nut buyers, snack food buyers, food processors, traders, and cross-border supply chain management companies more efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Cashew Kernels Exporters Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese Cashew Kernels exporters from 2023 to 2025, including local Vietnamese nut processing companies, multinational agricultural product suppliers, international nut processing companies, large exporters and professional traders. The content includes important information such as company name, address, contact information, annual export value, etc. It supports EXCEL format, which is convenient for screening, classification and batch contact at any time.

The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Cashew Kernels Exporters Business Directory aims to aims to build an efficient collaboration bridge for global nut and snack buyers, trading companies, and cross-border supply chain management companies. It presents authoritative and detailed exporter information, helping buyers quickly find reliable supply partners. The directory not only provides an authoritative channel for buyers to find reliable suppliers, but also provides solid support for companies to understand the Vietnamese cashew export landscape, gain insights into industry trends, and expand international cooperation opportunities.

Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:

It includes major Vietnamese large-scale processing and export enterprises, wholesalers, professional trading companies and foreign-funded or joint venture companies.

Detailed Information:

Includes practical information such as the supplier's company name, contact information, export value etc.

Product Focus:

The directory focusses on exporters, wholesalers, processors and professional traders of cashew kernels, helping global buyers directly reach suppliers.

Regular Updates:

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import and export statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of supplier's information.

Efficient Connectivity:

The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global buyers connect with the Vietnamese market efficiently and accurately.

Market Value:

The directory includes a brief analysis of the current export status and future trends of Vietnamese cashew kernels, helping companies grasp market dynamics and cooperation opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Explanation of the Directory of Cashew Kernels Exporters in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity

2 Market Overview of Cashew Kernels in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Cashew Kernels Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Cashew Kernels

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Cashew Kernels in Vietnam

3 Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Cashew Kernels

3.1 Exporter Business Directory

3.2 Classification by Business Type of Exporters

3.3 Classification by Export Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year

4 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory and Cooperation Suggestions

4.1 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Cashew Kernels

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions

