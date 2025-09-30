First Quantum Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the“Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday , October 29, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871

International: +1-646-307-1963

Conference ID: 8111752

Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

