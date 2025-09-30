Zhihu Inc. Announces Resignation Of Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced the resignation of Mr. Bin Sun from his position as the Company's chief technology officer due to personal reasons, effective from September 30, 2025.

“On behalf of our board and management team, I extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Sun for his valuable contribution as our chief technology officer,” commented Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the Company.“We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .

