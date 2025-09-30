Major Shareholder Notification
As stated in the major shareholder notification, the Ministry of Finance, as of today, holds 7,734,549 shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S, corresponding to 98.55% of Copenhagen Airport A/S's total issued share capital and total voting rights.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Lars Nørby Johansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail: ...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
-
Major shareholder announcement (UK)
