Von der Leyen Reaffirms No Confiscation of Russian Assets
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized once again that frozen Russian assets are not being confiscated.
During a joint press appearance with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, she clarified that Ukraine would be responsible for repaying any loan if Russia ultimately pays reparations.
"There is no seizing of the assets. Ukraine has to repay the loan if Russia is paying reparations," von der Leyen stated during the media briefing, which took place prior to a broader discussion on defense and security matters with the College of European Commissioners.
She explained that she had proposed a reparations-based loan scheme, using the immobilized Russian assets as a "structural solution" to provide long-term military support to Ukraine.
This financial aid would not be delivered all at once, but rather in carefully scheduled portions, each with specific requirements.
Von der Leyen underscored the urgency of increasing military support, especially if Ukraine is considered the "first line of defense" against external threats.
She argued that enhanced assistance is essential to uphold European security.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of the European Commission’s actions, particularly through programs like SAFE (Security Action for Europe).
He pointed out that these measures are vital not only for Ukraine’s current defense but also to strengthen its stance in any future peace negotiations.
"Everything the European Commission is now doing through SAFE (Security Action for Europe) and other initiatives to bring Ukraine to the best possible place is crucial, both in the fight but also when it comes to potential peace talks for them to be then in the strongest possible position," he added.
Rutte also responded to recent drone sightings near airports in Copenhagen, echoing concerns following similar incidents in Poland and Estonia.
He emphasized the ongoing necessity of ensuring airspace safety throughout the region.
During a joint press appearance with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, she clarified that Ukraine would be responsible for repaying any loan if Russia ultimately pays reparations.
"There is no seizing of the assets. Ukraine has to repay the loan if Russia is paying reparations," von der Leyen stated during the media briefing, which took place prior to a broader discussion on defense and security matters with the College of European Commissioners.
She explained that she had proposed a reparations-based loan scheme, using the immobilized Russian assets as a "structural solution" to provide long-term military support to Ukraine.
This financial aid would not be delivered all at once, but rather in carefully scheduled portions, each with specific requirements.
Von der Leyen underscored the urgency of increasing military support, especially if Ukraine is considered the "first line of defense" against external threats.
She argued that enhanced assistance is essential to uphold European security.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of the European Commission’s actions, particularly through programs like SAFE (Security Action for Europe).
He pointed out that these measures are vital not only for Ukraine’s current defense but also to strengthen its stance in any future peace negotiations.
"Everything the European Commission is now doing through SAFE (Security Action for Europe) and other initiatives to bring Ukraine to the best possible place is crucial, both in the fight but also when it comes to potential peace talks for them to be then in the strongest possible position," he added.
Rutte also responded to recent drone sightings near airports in Copenhagen, echoing concerns following similar incidents in Poland and Estonia.
He emphasized the ongoing necessity of ensuring airspace safety throughout the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment