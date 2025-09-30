Namibia Contains Massive Blaze
(MENAFN) Namibia's Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Indileni Daniel, announced that a significant wildfire which had swept across a substantial portion of Etosha National Park has now been largely contained.
The park, recognized as one of the continent's most expansive wildlife sanctuaries, saw more than one-third of its land scorched by the flames.
“Most of the fire has been brought under control, there was no visible fire as we flew over, though teams are still working to extinguish small areas that continue to burn,” Daniel shared during a Monday night interview with a news agency.
She also noted that firefighting crews would persist in monitoring the affected regions to stop any potential flare-ups. Pockets of fire continued to intermittently reignite, prompting a sustained presence on the ground.
The inferno began on September 22 and quickly tore through the parklands. Early indications suggest the blaze may have started due to charcoal production activities on farms located near the park's boundary.
While the full extent of the destruction remains uncertain, initial findings suggest that at least nine antelope perished.
Etosha National Park, which spans 22,270 square kilometers (8,598 square miles), provides habitat for 114 mammal species, including the critically endangered black rhinoceros.
In response to the escalating emergency, the government mobilized 500 military personnel on Sunday to support firefighting efforts.
By that time, the wildfire had devoured approximately 755,163 hectares — accounting for around 34% of the park’s total area.
