Meridianbet's Largest Shareholder Aleksandar Milovanovic Completes $500,000 Cash-To-Equity Conversion Under Post-Closing Agreement With Parent Company
The Eight Amendment was signed on August 29, 2025 and entered into force on September 9, 2025. The underlying SPA was signed June 27, 2023, and the acquisition closed on April 9, 2024 (effective April 1, 2024).
The conversion was executed in five scheduled tranches from September 9 to September 26, 2025.
With the final tranche today, the full $500,000 conversion is complete as agreed. These issuances were made as restricted shares pursuant to the SPA terms and do not affect the overall economics of the post-closing consideration.
The completion of the scheduled tranches converts cash obligations into equity as outlined in the agreement, without changing the overall post-closing economic terms. This process manages cash flow timing and maintains consistency with the agreed-upon shareholder structure.
Related documentation is available on the SEC's EDGAR system on the following link .
About Meridianbet
Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group.
For more information, visit
IR Presentation -
YouTube - @MeridianbetIR
Twitter -
Email: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment