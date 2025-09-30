Delhi Police Grill Three Sisters Linked To 'Swami' Chaitanyanand In Molestation Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Delhi Police were interrogating three sisters, who were working together at the institution where 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati was the director, in connection with the molestation charges by the 17 students.

The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj, is facing a criminal case for allegedly targeting female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

According to the complainant, three women associates used to help Chaitanyanand bring the girls to his room. These associates were sisters. One of them was working at the institute's hostel as a Dean, and the other two were working as wardens.

Delhi Police investigations have revealed that Chaitanyananda Saraswati was using London-based WhatsApp numbers to evade tracking while on the run. He was eventually traced through his IP address.

Police have found a CCTV app installed on his mobile. Many victims' chats and call details were found to be deleted.

According to investigators, Chaitanyananda displayed a disturbing pattern of behaviour, described as that of a sexual pervert, as he secretly clicked pictures of students and office staff without their consent.

Police have recovered random chats with multiple unknown women, including conversations dated just days before his arrest. He was also messaging several women while he was absconding.

Chaitanyananda frequently indulged in name-dropping of influential figures, including that of the Chief Justice of India, to project power and shield himself.

During interrogation, he admitted to taking some of the victims to Almora and Rishikesh.

According to the officials, Chaitanyanand also instructed a victim to send his photos and made an online payment to her for the act.

One of the girls threatened to block him when he addressed her as "Baby".

He also used to trap women by luring them with the promise of jobs, the officials stated.