Hawaii Smile Designs Maui Rebrands As Maui Braces, Beginning Process Of Returning To Lahaina

Kahului, HI - Hawaii Smile Designs Maui has rebranded as Maui Braces, a modern identity that makes orthodontic care more approachable, fun, and easy to access. The practice, led by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Alex Verga, continues under the same ownership and values while strengthening its focus on life-changing smiles and compassionate care.

This rebrand applies only to Hawaii Smile Designs Maui. Neighbor Island Hawaii Smile Designs locations will continue under their original name. With offices in Kahului and Makawao, Maui Braces is also beginning the process of returning to Lahaina, where its office at 505 Front Street was lost in the 2023 wildfires. Supporting Lahaina families as they rebuild remains a top priority.

Maui Braces is proud to continue the legacy of Dr. Conmy, who provided outstanding orthodontic care on Maui for more than 20 years. Today, the practice builds on that foundation, blending tradition with innovation to guide thousands of island families on their journey to confident, healthy smiles.

“Orthodontics is often the first step in improving overall dental health. For teens who are apprehensive about the dentist or adults who have neglected their teeth for years, the desire for a straighter smile often opens the door. By guiding patients to a general dentist before orthodontic treatment, Maui Braces helps transform not just smiles but long-term health outcomes,” said Dr. Alex Verga, Owner and Orthodontist at Maui Braces.

Advanced Technology and Same-Day Care

On Maui, healthcare infrastructure can lag behind, but Maui Braces invests heavily in modern technology to ensure patients always receive the highest level of care. The practice provides braces and clear aligners supported by digital impressions, 3D treatment planning, and AI-assisted communication tools.

To maximize patients' time, Maui Braces also offers same-day treatment.. In many cases, patients who are ready can begin treatment immediately after their complementary consultation, streamlining the process and reducing barriers to care.

Supporting Schools, Sports, and the Community

Maui Braces regularly supports the community through oral health presentations, school sponsorships, and partnerships with local sports teams.

“Partnering with schools and sports programs allows us to make orthodontics both fun and impactful,” said Samantha Flower, Treatment Coordinator at Maui Braces.“When we meet kids where they are, whether in class, on the field, or at an event, we can inspire healthier habits and brighter smiles.”

Maui Braces invites local schools and sports teams to reach out for funding, sponsorships, and oral health education opportunities.

For more details, contact Eric Rice, COO of Maui Braces, at (808) 874-9229 or email ....

About Maui Braces

Founded as Conmy Orthodontics/Hawaii Smile Designs Maui, the practice has served island families for decades with a mission to transform lives through the confidence of a smile. Now as Maui Braces, the practice continues to provide advanced orthodontic care with offices in Kahului and Makawao, while preparing to return to Lahaina.

