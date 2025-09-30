Phenix City Medical Practice Announces Expanded Healthcare Services, Addressing Growing Community Demand For Doctor Near Me Searches

MENAFN - GetNews)



Preferred Medical Group, Phenix City, announces the expansion of its healthcare services and improved patient access, addressing community demand for comprehensive medical care with integrated pediatric, adult, and therapeutic services under one roof.

Preferred Medical Group, Phenix City , has announced significant enhancements to its healthcare services, responding to increased community demand for accessible and comprehensive medical care. The medical practice, located at 3700 South Railroad Street, has introduced streamlined patient access and expanded treatment options to better serve East Alabama families seeking quality healthcare solutions.

Comprehensive Medical Services Address Local Healthcare Gaps

The practice now offers an integrated approach to healthcare, combining pediatric care, adult primary care, and specialized therapeutic services under one roof. This expansion directly addresses community feedback about the need for consolidated medical services, making it easier for residents to find reliable family practice near me options without traveling to multiple locations.

Dr. Chandra, the practice's founder and lead pediatrician, has been serving the Phenix City community since 2007, building a reputation for patient-centered care. The enhanced service model reflects the practice's commitment to meeting evolving healthcare needs while maintaining the personalized attention that families expect from their local family practice near me provider.

Technology Integration Improves Patient Access

Preferred Medical Group has implemented improved scheduling systems and patient portal access, allowing community members to connect with healthcare providers more efficiently. The technology upgrades specifically target common barriers that prevent residents from accessing timely medical care, including extended wait times and scheduling conflicts.

The practice's patient portal system enables families to manage appointments, access medical records, and communicate with healthcare providers seamlessly. This technological advancement supports the growing number of patients who search for a reliable doctor near m and expect modern, accessible healthcare solutions.

Specialized Therapy Services Expand Treatment Options

The medical practice has expanded its therapeutic offerings to include Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy for children. These specialized services address critical gaps in regional healthcare access, particularly for families seeking comprehensive developmental support for children with special needs.

The integration of therapy services means families can access multiple treatment modalities without having to coordinate care across different facilities. This streamlined approach has proven especially beneficial for parents seeking a trusted family practice near me that can handle complex medical and developmental needs within their community.

Community Health Impact and Accessibility Focus

Preferred Medical Group's service expansion has a direct impact on healthcare accessibility in the greater Phenix City area, including neighboring communities in Russell County. The practice accepts various insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling options to accommodate working families and individuals with transportation limitations.

The medical center's location on South Railroad Street provides convenient access for residents throughout the region, including those from Fort Mitchell, Auburn, and surrounding areas. This strategic positioning supports the practice's mission to serve as a comprehensive healthcare hub for families in East Alabama.

Experienced Medical Team Supports Community Wellness

The practice's medical team brings extensive experience in both pediatric and adult healthcare, allowing families to receive continuous care as children grow into adulthood. Dr. Chandra's background in pediatric medicine, combined with the practice's adult primary care services, creates continuity that many families value when selecting their long-term family practice near me provider.

The integration of behavioral health services reflects a growing recognition of mental wellness as a critical component of overall health. The practice's approach to combining physical and mental health services positions it as a progressive healthcare provider in the regional market.

Future Growth Plans Strengthen Community Commitment

The practice continued its expansion of services and technology upgrades throughout 2025, demonstrating a long-term commitment to the Phenix City community. These growth plans include enhanced diagnostic capabilities and extended operating hours to better serve working families and individuals with demanding schedules.

Preferred Medical Group's expansion reflects broader trends in healthcare delivery, where patients increasingly expect comprehensive and accessible care from providers who understand the specific needs and challenges of their local community.